Later tonight, the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels will meet for the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. The Rebels are making their first-ever appearance in the CFP, while Georgia has been a part of it almost every single season as one of the most dominant teams of the last decade.

As we all know now, Lane Kiffin is at LSU. His coaching led them to where they are now, but Kiffin was forced to shift the duties to the rest of the staff to try and win a National Championship without him. The Rebels stomped on Tulane in the first round, winning 41-10. Now, they take on the one team that beat them this season.

The ESPN College GameDay crew all picked Georgia to win the game tonight. Georgia has the experience, but it should be a close game. The Bulldogs won 43-35 in Athens on October 18.

Kiffin is on Twitter/X often and responded to the clean sweep of pregame picks.

What are you guys thinking?!?!? ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ Have you not watched 🇹🇹??? pic.twitter.com/RWiTgyi4zH — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Kiffin is defending his old team as he thinks they have a good chance to beat Georgia. Miami took down Ohio State last night, so anything is possible with the remaining seven teams. Oregon and Texas Tech are in the second half of a close game, and if this game tonight follows a similar trend, then the Rebels should feel confident about their chances. Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and the offense must get into a groove early.

There was a chance that Kiffin would crash the game tonight, but it looks like that won't happen.