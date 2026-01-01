On Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl game, set to be played from Pasadena, California. While the Rose Bowl game is traditionally known for its sunny skies in Southern California, this year's iteration will be quite different, as rain has been hammering the Los Angeles area for several days now, which continued into Thursday morning.

In fact, the rain has been so prevalent that some of the game's pregame festivities will have to be modified in order to account for the weather.

“Rose Bowl flyover by the B-2 Stealth Bomber may be delayed to the start of 3rd quarter. Also, all on-field pre-game activities at College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at (the Rose Bowl) prior to the coin flip have been canceled due to continuing rain. Both university bands will perform their pre-game show from the stands,” reported Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Overall, it remains to be seen whether the potential weather will affect Alabama or Indiana more in terms of their game plan for this matchup. Indiana earned a bye in the first round of the college football playoffs after defeating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Alabama punched their ticket to the Rose Bowl with a road win over Oklahoma.

A tarp has been placed over the field for the better part of this week as the rain has continued, and fans are hoping that the downpour will have cleared up by the time kickoff between Alabama and Indiana gets underway at 4:00 pm ET on Thursday.