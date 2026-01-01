The Baltimore Ravens will be battling for their playoff lives when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. It now looks as if the Ravens will have their former MVP quarterback under center.

Lamar Jackson (back) practiced in full on Thursday. After also practicing on Wednesday, the quarterback seems prepared to gear up for the AFC North championship, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jackson suffered his back injury in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. He proceeded to miss Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, although the Ravens still won. But with the season on the line, the quarterback seems ready to help lead his team to victory.

Injuries were no stranger to Jackson in 2025. It has been a down season overall as Baltimore is just 6-6 with the quarterback under center. Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added another 340 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Still, Jackson is a two-time MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. The Steelers will need to have a plan in place for stopping the quarterback. Pittsburgh did come away with a win in their first matchup, coming away with an interception. But Jackson still threw for 219 yards and a touchdown, running for 43 yards and another score.

It is now do or die for both sides. The matchup also adds another pivotal chapter to the franchise's storied rivalry. Jackson may have dealt with bumps and bruises throughout the season. But with a playoff spot available for the taking, the quarterback is preparing to perform.