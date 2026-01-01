The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a divisional clash with the Minnesota Vikings to wrap up the 2025 regular season. They are already locked into the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs, with many starters expected to get some rest this weekend. But one player who is hoping to suit up is the newly acquired cornerback, Trevon Diggs.

Diggs was signed by the Packers earlier in the week after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. A Dallas fan opted to take a shot at Diggs on social media, pointing to his plummeting PFF grades in recent years.

But Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons was having none of it. Parsons replied to the fan's tweet and went on the offensive.

“I feel like what point is there in trying to publicly disrespect someone? He’s not representing the star anymore, just give the man a farewell and wish him the best,” Parsons wrote.

“I don’t know why everything has to be negative every time a break-up happens! He’s in a better situation rn, trust me! Bro’s gonna be great again!”

Of course, both Parsons and Diggs are former Cowboys who helped lead that defense. Parsons was traded to the Packers before the season began, shocking the NFL world.

He has often spoken about being in a better situation in Green Bay. His response to the Cowboys fan once again alluded to that same sentiment.

In the short term, it rings true. The Packers are preparing to play in the NFC playoffs, while the Cowboys will once again be at home. But Green Bay will be without Parsons, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL last month.