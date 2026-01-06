The Houston Texans have been one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2025 season. Houston started the season on a three-game losing streak, but finished strong with a nine-game winning streak. Now the Texans are officially in the playoffs and ready to make some noise.

Kay Adams made a bold declaration on Tuesday about Houston's chances to win the Super Bowl this season.

“I think the Texans have maybe the best shot of a Super Bowl run out of the six wild card teams,” Adams said on Tuesday via Up & Adams. “Actually, they do. They for sure do. Here's the two reasons… Reason number one, Nick Caserio is a dog…he does what he does. He put together an offensive line that [was] completely rebuilt in the course of one offseason. C.J. Stroud's sack rate has been cut in half.”

Stroud was the most pressured quarterback in the NFL last season, so it makes sense that Houston went all out to solve their o-line problem.

Houston did rebuild almost the entirety of its offensive line during the 2025 offseason. The Texans now have Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown as bookend tackles. They've also got Tytus Howard, Jake Andrews, and Ed Ingram starting on the interior.

Adams also highlighted Houston's incredible pass rushers as another big reason why the Texans could win the Super Bowl.

Houston is the only team in the NFL with two pass rushers in the top 10 for sacks this season. Danielle Hunter is third with 15 sacks and Will Anderson Jr. comes in eight with 12 sacks.

The Texans also just have a great defense in general. In fact, Houston's defense allowed the fewest yards per game (277.2) this season. They also ranked second in points allowed per game at 17.4.

It certainly looks like the Texans could have a special season because of their defense. That is, as long as C.J. Stroud and the offense can hold up their end of the bargain.

Next up for the Texans is a road playoff game against the Steelers at 8PM ET on Monday January 12th.