Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon missed the entire 2025 season due to a bizarre foot/ankle injury. He missed the Texans' run to the Divisional Round.

But what he really wants is another opportunity to compete in the Super Bowl. Mixon was feeling nostalgic after the AFC Championship Game and expressed his desires to return to greatness, h/t Texans Commenter.

“Can't wait to get back,” Mixon's post on Instagram read. It was accompanied with the purple devil emoji.

Joe Mixon on IG: pic.twitter.com/3l8g7yHFfM — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) January 26, 2026

Mixon got his Super Bowl opportunity back in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming up short in that contest, the running back is still searching for his first ring. When on the field though, Mixon has proven to be a valuable offensive weapon.

The running back was named to his second career Pro Bowl in his debut with the Texans in 2024. He turned 245 carries into 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mixon added another 36 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.

Overall though, the running back is much more well known for his time with the Bengals. Over seven seasons, Mixon ran for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns. He also caught 283 passes for 2,139 yards and 14 touchdowns.

While his injury came under worrying circumstances, Mixon seems committed to making his way back onto the gridiron. He has had all year to rehab and will now get another offseason. Still, under the running back is cleared his status is a bit of a question mark.

Another question will be if Mixon plays for the Texans in 2026. While he is under contract, Houston could choose to cut bait after his last season.

Regardless of where he is playing though. Mixon is determined to make it back to the top. After holding the AFC Championship once, the running back wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy before his career is over.