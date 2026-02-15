The Houston Texans are a difficult team to figure out following the 2025 season. Houston caught fire during the second half of the season, winning nine consecutive games to finish 12-5 with a playoff berth. Unfortunately, it all came to an end against the Patriots during the Divisional Round.

Houston is now left with several puzzling questions to answer. That includes how they went from a dominant team in the second half of the season to getting blown out in the playoffs.

The Texans enter the offseason just barely over the 2026 salary cap by roughly $1.50 million. That means Houston will be forced to make some difficult decisions, including a few roster cuts, to get their salary cap in order.

Houston certainly has the ability to create some space. However, they likely will not be big spenders in free agency because of their limited budget.

But that doesn't mean the Texans can't find a few hidden gems who will make a big impact.

Which players might the Texans target during free agency? And could they help get Houston back to the playoffs next season?

Below we will explore three sneaky good free agents who the Texans should consider signing later this spring.

Isiah Pacheco could be a good addition to Houston's backfield

Houston's running game struggled mightily during the 2025 season. It was an especially big problem in the playoffs, as Houston only managed 48 rushing yards as a team against New England.

There are multiple reasons why the Texans couldn't establish a consistent running attack.

Part of the problem is their offensive line, which was hurt badly at the end of the season. But even at their height, Houston's o-line left plenty to be desired.

The Texans also lacked talent at running back in 2025. Joe Mixon never made his debut in 2025 because of a foot injury. Veteran Nick Chubb contributed from time to time, but he is in the twilight years of his career.

That left rookie Woody Marks to carry a lot of responsibility during his inaugural season.

Let's give the Texans a solid running back like Pacheco and see what happens.

Pacheco could be a great value addition for the Texans. His stock is at a low point after suffering a significant leg injury in 2024 and struggling to bounce back during the 2025 season. He only managed 462 rushing yards and one touchdown off 118 attempts.

In fairness, Pacheco looked a little better on tape later in the season. But once Patrick Mahomes suffered his season-ending injury, it became almost impossible to judge the individual talent of Kansas City's offensive players.

Spotrac lists Pacheco's market value at roughly $4.3 million per season. That is a nice bargain on a running back who could bring some consistency to Houston's rotation in 2026.

I'm not sure I can advice a long-term contract for Pacheco at this point. But perhaps he could increase his stock with a breakout 2026 season before heading back to free agency for another payday.

Should the Texans invest in a talented guard like Daniel Faalele?

Of course, the offensive line is also a huge reason why Houston couldn't run the ball well.

The Texans have some big roles to fill this offseason, including multiple spots on the interior of the offensive line. I could see that being one area where Houston could be tempted to make a big investment.

That's where Daniel Faalele comes in.

The former fourth-round pick is an excellent pass blocker who can maul defensive players in the running game. He would be an immediate starter, likely at right guard.

But price could be an issue with Faalele more than anyone else on this list.

The Texans would have to be comfortable making a splash if they want to sign Faalele. I was surprised to learn that his Spotrac market value is listed at $10.5 million per season.

Perhaps a multi-year contract, with a void year attached on the end, could help Houston afford a player like Faalele.

Texans need to add Roy Lopez to beef up their defensive line

The Texans also need some reinforcements on the defensive line, especially on the interior.

Houston entered the 2025 season already pretty old at defensive tackle. That situation looks even worse now after the season.

The Texans only have Tommy Togiai and veteran Mario Edwards Jr. as their top defensive tackles heading into free agency. Not only do they need to add bodies at the position, but the Texans also just need to get younger.

This is not a problem that Houston can easily solve in free agency. But I do see a few bargain players who could have a transformative effect.

Lions defensive tackle Roy Lopez quietly had a great 2025 season. Lopez logged 19 tackles with three sacks and 13 total pressures during the regular season. He only played 425 total snaps and was mostly a rotational player.

However, Lopez put a lot of good tape out there. He displayed that he still has enough burst to get into the backfield, allowing him to disrupt running plays before they even start. Lopez can also push the pocket at an adequate level on passing downs.

The Texans should be interested in Lopez because he is only 28 years old (turns 29 in August). Lopez has a few good years left in him, which could make a three-year contract reasonable for both sides.

It will all come down to price.

Spotrac lists Lopez with a market value of $6.4 million per season. That's rich on a one-year contract, but the Texans could make it work on a three-year deal.

Houston would gain a good player, and some year-to-year consistency, by adding Lopez in free agency.