On Sunday, the Houston Texans' 2025 season came to an end with a blowout loss against the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs. It was a disastrous performance for quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw four interceptions in the first half alone, ending what was a frustrating third season for the young quarterback.

After the game, Stroud was subject to a chorus of mockery from the social media world, including ESPN NFL insider Dan Orlovsky, who took to “Get Up” on Thursday to apologize for a remark he made in the aftermath of the game.

“I went on and said Houston wins that game with 31 other quarterbacks. I want to publicly apologize to CJ Stroud. I crossed the line. I don't ever want to do that in this role… I've been called out on it. Accountability, full stop, shouldn't have done it… that wasn't cool of me. That was wrong of me. Different way for me to communicate that,” said Orlovsky, per his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Orlovsky might have gone a tad hyperbolic with his assessment of Stroud's performance against the Patriots, but his comments were far from the most brutal insults that were hurled at the quarterback as he suffered through one of the worst playoff performances in recent NFL history.

In fairness to Stroud, the Texans were playing without wide receiver Nico Collins and also saw tight end Dalton Schultz go down with injury, and they were also battling some brutal weather conditions that heavily impacted the Patriots' ability to protect the football as well.

Still, Stroud's performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots in these playoffs, as well as his overall concerning regression since his rookie season, will certainly raise questions as to whether the Texans can feel comfortable with him as their franchise quarterback moving forward.