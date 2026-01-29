The Houston Texans may have some mental work to do on young quarterback CJ Stroud. And a key trade might help them get over the top in 2026. A good 2026 NFL Draft would help, too, and here’s a seven-round mock, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Early draft picks are good for the Texans, who pick twice in Round 2, and two more in Round 4. Their pick in the first round is No. 28 overall.

Positions of need for the Texans are running back, center, guard, and defensive interior.

Round 1, Pick 18: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

This would be an interesting pick. The Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Adding a piece that makes them tougher against the run could lift the unit to a new level.

However, it ignores the obvious needs on offense. Specifically, it passes up on much-needed help in the center of the offensive line.

Guard Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State remained on the board at the time of this mock selection. That was the correct pick here.

But let’s see what the Texans get in Miller, according to Pro Football Network. He has good size at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds.

“Christen Miller isn't quite the caliber of DT prospect we've seen from Georgia in years past, but he's still a very real early-round candidate with an NFL-translatable superpower that underpins his game,” PFN wrote. “At 6'4″, 315 pounds, with high-end natural leveraging, burst, and length, Miller has an eye-popping power profile that enables him to routinely reset the line in the run game. With sledgehammer hands, he can collapse blockers 1-on-1, and he has the raw power and strength to violently stack-and-shed.

“Miller is still developing as a pass-rusher beyond quick swims and raw power, as evidenced by his lacking production. But down the stretch in 2025, he flashed promise as a pass-rusher with his short-area quickness and heavy hand torque.”

Round 2, Pick 38: Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Round 2, Pick 59: C Connor Lew, Auburn

At least the Texans addressed their big need with the second of their second-round picks. But the first selection turned out to be a head-scratcher.

Again, they passed on a big-time guard prospect in Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon. That would have softened the blow of the first-round decision.

And selecting Jacas doesn’t seem that big of a “get” for the defensive unit that was already strong at the edge rusher position. And Jacas isn’t even all that ready for the NFL game, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“There's genuine NFL-caliber ability in Jacas' game, though teams will need to carefully evaluate what they're getting versus what they hope he can become,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His wrestling background creates a foundation that translates beautifully to the trenches. The hand placement, leverage, and body control are already well ahead of most prospects his age.

“That physicality shows up most prominently as a pass rusher, where his power and initial burst can overwhelm tackles. But his lack of a refined pass-rushing plan beyond bull rushing creates obvious limitations against seasoned NFL tackles.”

As for the second pick, the Texans made an important pick. The center position had a gap after Lew, so the Texans had to act fast.

And there’s a lot to like about Lew, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“What jumps off the screen is a center with exceptional movement skills who can execute in space,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The athleticism shows up consistently on pulls, screens, and climbing blocks. The wrestling background translates directly to his leverage understanding and hand usage. Yet while his lateral quickness excels, he'll encounter problems against powerful NFL nose tackles who can overwhelm his average frame with pure strength.”

Round 3, Pick 69: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

This would give the Texans some added depth to go along with Dalton Schultz. He bounced around in college, but found his way onto the NFL draft radar, according to Pro Football Network.

“At 6-3 and 250 pounds, with over 34″ arms and 11′ hands, Trigg has a spidery frame built for snatching high-difficulty receptions,” PFN wrote. “And he's made a habit of producing acrobatic and one-handed grabs with the Bears. He doesn't provide much at all as a blocking presence.”

Article Continues Below

Round 4, Pick 106: HB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Round 4, Pick 125: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

This could be a sleeper pick for the Texans.

“For teams in search of physical volume backs with ingrained running instincts, Allen is the favorable selection,” PFN wrote. “The 5'10”, 220-pound Allen is built with a thick midsection and thicker quads, and he possesses surprising cutting flexibility and angle freedom for his build. More than that, he's a swift processor who can work off angle fluctuations early in reps, navigate congestion, and finish downhill.”

The second pick seems off after taking Trigg in Round 3. There was no point in picking another tight at this point. Perhaps the simulator had a glitch.

Instead, the Texans should have taken linebacker Trey Moore of Texas.

Still, Cuevas is an exceptional route runner, which helps because he doesn’t possess impressive speed.

Round 5, Pick 106: HB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

It’s not a bad idea to double up on running backs in the draft. But once again, the Texans passed on a tackle. And Earenst Greene III of Georgia remained on the board.

Ott is a home-run threat, but is susceptible to negative plays.

Round 6, Pick 208: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Maybe the home-state guys will play out well for the Texans. He does have the ability, according to The Draft Network.

“Josh Cameron is a powerful, versatile receiver who can be utilized in run-after-catch situations and develop into a reliable possession receiver for an offense,” TDN wrote.

Round 7, Pick 243: HB Jam Miller, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 244: HB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

These picks make it look like a kid got hold of the PFF simulator and kept choosing running backs for fun. It’s hard to imagine any NFL team needing to pick four of them in one draft.