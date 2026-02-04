They say a fresh haircut can signal a fresh start. If that’s true, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is stepping into 2026 with a completely different mindset. Images of Stroud sporting a clean, short fade went viral Tuesday. It instantly drew double-takes from fans used to seeing the franchise quarterback with his signature dreadlocks. That's a look he’d worn since his freshman year at Ohio State.

The cut was done by his longtime personal barber, Kase McGee (KaseKuttz), whom Stroud famously relocated from Ohio to Houston to keep his “uniform” sharp, and with some help from Houston-based hairstylist Ashley Means.

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will look a little different when he takes his helmet off next year…Thanks to @HoustonWigQueen and Stroud’s personal barber KaseKuttz @KATCH_A_KASE #Texans #Sarge #BigSargeMedia pic.twitter.com/SK3CfQR0co — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) February 3, 2026

The timing hasn’t gone unnoticed. For many, the transformation feels symbolic. Stroud has previously said that a haircut can reset confidence. Now, he has shed five-plus years of hair growth. It reads like a visual declaration of focus. Around the league, and especially in Houston, the early consensus is that the quarterback is “locked in” for a redemption push.

Article Continues Below

Social media, predictably, had its fun. Jokes about “choking so bad in the Playoffs he went and cut all his hair off 😭😭😭” followed. However, most reactions from the Texans’ fanbase leaned supportive. The prevailing belief: a streamlined look for a quarterback intent on leaving a frustrating playoff exit behind.

That Divisional Round loss capped a compelling 2025 Texans season. After an 0-3 start, DeMeco Ryans’ team rallied to a 12-5 finish. They earned a Wild Card berth and delivered the franchise’s first-ever road playoff win by dismantling Pittsburgh. A cold loss in Foxborough ended the run, but Houston emerged as a clear AFC contender.

Individually, Stroud’s 2025 campaign reflected growth and adversity. Despite missing time with a shoulder strain, he threw for 3,041 yards with 19 touchdowns. Of course, he led Houston back to the Divisional Round. The four-interception finale against New England stung. Still, judging by the new look, it also lit a fire.