Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans are officially the team nobody wants to see in January. After stumbling out of the gate with a nightmare 0-3 start, DeMeco Ryans’ squad has completed the ultimate turnaround.

With a gritty 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, the Texans punched their ticket to the postseason, becoming the first team to make the playoffs after starting 0-3 since… well, the Texans in 2018.

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted, only five teams have pulled off this feat since the field expanded in 1990. Houston now owns two of those spots.

Saturday’s win was a testament to their resilience. C.J. Stroud wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard, connecting with rookie sensation Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Stroud wasn't done there, finding fellow rookie Jaylin Noel for a 43-yard strike shortly after to put Houston up early.

Article Continues Below

While the offense provided the fireworks, the defense brought the hammer. They harassed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert all afternoon, racking up sacks and forcing timely turnovers, including an interception by Azeez Al-Shaair. The Chargers threatened late, but missed kicks by Cameron Dicker proved costly for Los Angeles.

The victory marks Houston’s eighth straight win, pushing its record to 11-5. It wasn't always pretty. Justin Herbert did find Oronde Gadsden II for a score to make it tight, but winning in December is about survival.

Now, the Texans aren't just a feel-good story; they are a legitimate threat. They’ve gone from “on to the draft” to “on to the playoffs” in the blink of an eye. If history is any indication, this team knows exactly how to handle adversity.