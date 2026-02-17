The Houston Texans saw their season come to an end with a blowout loss against the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs last month. It was an awful performance for quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw four interceptions in the first half alone in some icy weather conditions in Foxborough.

Stroud has now regressed significantly in two straight seasons following his breakout rookie campaign in 2023, leading some to wonder if the Texans might consider other options at the quarterback position moving forward.

However, one person who believes that the Texans will be keeping Stroud around through this offseason is team beat reporter John McClain, who recently reiterated that belief with a wild post on X, formerly Twitter.

“If CJ Stroud is traded I’ll walk naked down Kirby Drive at rush hour! Is anyone else willing to do it if he’s NOT traded? Didn’t think so!” wrote McClain.

Indeed, it would appear unlikely at the current juncture that the Texans consider anything as drastic as moving on from Stroud this offseason. It's also unclear how much the team would even be able to get in return for the former first round draft pick, considering his struggles as of late.

Stroud missed some time this year due to a concussion, and backup quarterback Davis Mills mostly did a solid job of holding down the fort in his absence.

However, despite the Texans' defense being among the best units in recent NFL history, Stroud and the offense performed horribly in the team's two playoff games, which was not helped by the fact that Nico Collins went down with an injury in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, hopefully, for the sake of everyone on Kirby Drive, the Texans will keep Stroud around for at least one more year before seriously considering a change.