There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, heading into 2026. Rodgers finished his one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 leading the team to the playoffs. While Rodgers might return to Pittsburgh for next season, a team insider thinks another NFL franchise might sign him.

Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo thinks that the Houston Texans could be a good destination for Rodgers.

“In Houston, Rodgers would have a much more complete defense providing a stable floor. That unit carried C.J. Stroud at times this year — and the third-year quarterback let them down in the playoffs,” DeFabo wrote for The Athletic. “Signing Rodgers would put the franchise in a precarious position with Stroud, who has shown flashes but hasn’t built on his early-career momentum. But if the Texans feel like they have the defense to win it all and want a more veteran passer to make a run right now, maybe they’d be intrigued.”

Houston defeated Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card round. The Texans whipped the Steelers 30-6, which could have been Rodgers' final NFL game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down from the job after the loss.

Criticism mounted about the Texans' current starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud, after Stroud struggled in the team's playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

The Steelers could still bring back Aaron Rodgers

Article Continues Below

Rodgers admitted before the 2025 season that playing for Tomlin was a huge reason why he chose to sign with Pittsburgh. He had played for two seasons with the New York Jets, before heading to the Steel City.

Rodgers and the Steelers won 10 games together, and also took the AFC North division in 2025. There was hope that Pittsburgh could finally make another run to a championship. It clearly didn't work out, as the Steelers fell apart in their playoff game.

While many estimate Rodgers won't come back to Pittsburgh, Steelers president Art Rooney II has left the door open in recent remarks.