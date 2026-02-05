Five years after announcing his retirement, former Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub is looking to return to the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler is not looking to get back on the field, but rather to return to the NFL as a coach.

Schaub, 44, last played for the Falcons in 2020 and returned to the team as an analyst for one season in 2023. He is now receiving interest around the league as a potential quarterbacks coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Schaub has been actively looking to remain within the game since his retirement in 2020. After his lone season as an analyst for the Falcons, he returned to his alma mater, Virginia, where he joined the Cavaliers' radio broadcasts as a color commentator.

Schaub has also made multiple attempts to rejoin the NFL Players' Association. He twice entered his name in the running to become the association's executive director, most recently in 2025, though neither attempt was successful.

Article Continues Below

Schaub was a starter in seven of his 17 years in the NFL. His career started and ended with the Falcons, but the majority of his success came during his seven-year stint with the Texans from 2007 to 2013. Schaub officially broke out in 2009, when he led the league with 4,770 passing yards to earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Before rejoining the Falcons in 2016, Schaub also spent time as a backup with the Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the final five seasons of his career backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

Coincidentally, Ryan also recently returned to the Falcons, who hired him as the organization's president of football. Ryan has been a CBS Sports analyst since he announced his retirement in 2022.