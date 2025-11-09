Daniel Jones has seen a resurgence since he joined the Indianapolis Colts. Jones led the Colts on Sunday to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Germany. It was an absolute thriller as the Colts won 31-25.

Jones played through pain to lead Indianapolis to victory. He suffered an injury to his mouth at some point in the game. Images went viral of Jones' lip bleeding throughout the game.

Daniel Jones led the Colts in clutch time to tie the game with a bloody lip

The Colts quarterback finished his day with 255 passing yards, as well as a touchdown and an interception. Indianapolis is now 8-2 on the season, following the win.

Jones previously played for the New York Giants. He left New York in a somewhat acrimonious parting.

Colts are a surprise team in the NFL this season

Indianapolis has been one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season. Jones has been a big reason why, as he has been effective leading the offense. He took the starting job in training camp, despite competition with Anthony Richardson and others.

Jones completed 73 percent of his passes on Sunday. He has already surpassed his passing yards total from last season, when he threw for 2,070 yards.

The Colts are serious contenders in the AFC. Indianapolis made waves ahead of the NFL trade deadline by acquiring defensive back Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. The Colts traded draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in return. Indianapolis was very enthusiastic about the deal.

Time will tell how far the Colts can go in the AFC this season, but fans are certainly excited about the team's chances.