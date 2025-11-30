The Golden State Warriors have struggled in the early goings of the 2025-26 season, they currently sit at .500 with an overall record of 10-10. Amid their struggles, Draymond Green didn’t mince words when critiquing the Warriors’ defense. But the Warriors should have some help soon in the form of De’Anthony Melton who has been out due to an ACL injury.

De’Anthony Melton is set to make his season debut and return from injury during the Warriors’ upcoming road trip, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. He will not play during the Warriors’ current homestand. The team has two home games remaining during this stretch, Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Melton has a full participant during Warriors practice, and the earliest he could make his season debut would be on Thursday, Dec. 4 on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. After that, the Warriors visit the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, respectively.

The No. 46 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Melton has carved out a role for himself as a solid rotation player on both ends of the court. He was off to a solid start last season, his first with the Warriors, before the ACL injury cut his year short.

Melton appeared in six games for the Warriors in 2024-25, including two starts, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He was averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 62.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He originally signed with the Warriors as a free agent ahead of last season, but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after his injury. Entering free agency once agains this past offseason, Melton opted to return to the Warriors.