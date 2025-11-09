The Indianapolis Colts went into overtime against the Atlanta Falcons and got the win after a back-and-forth battle. In the end, it was Jonathan Taylor who helped get the win with a touchdown, but it's what he did throughout the game that was impressive. Taylor finished the game with 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and he joined an exclusive club with those stats, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Only three players have rushed for 240+ yards in multiple games in their careers (regular and postseason): – O.J. Simpson. Corey Dillon. Jonathan Taylor,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Taylor has arguably been the best running back in the league this season, but he's been pretty consistent throughout his career. This season, with the Colts playing well, his play has been more in the spotlight and for good reason. Every week, Taylor is doing something big, whether it's scoring multiple touchdowns or going on long runs.

He's been a big reason why the Colts have one of the best offenses in the league, and halfway through the season, it's safe to say that they're legit. As the season continues, it would not be a surprise to see Taylor in MVP conversations, if he's already not in them.

The Colts have been playing some of the best football in the league on both sides of the ball, and they've surprised many people. They got better over the week after trading for Sauce Gardner, as their defense was already good to start with. Adding Gardner makes their secondary more dangerous, and he'll get more comfortable in his role as the season continues.

For now, the Colts will enjoy this win, and Taylor will be able to sit back and see the big game that he had on the ground. He's been a tough player to game plan for this season, and opposing teams are having a hard time stopping him.