The Indianapolis Colts will regain a key piece of their defensive front while remaining shorthanded in the secondary for Monday night’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will return from injury, while cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that DT DeForest Buckner will return from the neck injury that sidelined him and play Monday night against his former team, the 49ers,” Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shortly after, Schefter added:

“Colts also have ruled out CB Sauce Gardner for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.”

DeForest Buckner returns, Sauce Gardner out for Colts-49ers Week 16 MNF

Article Continues Below

Buckner was placed on injured reserve earlier this season after sustaining a neck injury in Indianapolis’ Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. His return comes at a critical point for the Colts’ defense, which has struggled during his absence. Buckner spent the first four seasons of his career with San Francisco before being traded to Indianapolis in 2020, making Monday’s contest a reunion against his former team.

Gardner, meanwhile, has not played since Week 12, when the Colts fell 23-20 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has remained sidelined with a calf strain and will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Indianapolis enters Week 16 with an 8-6 record and riding a four-game losing streak after opening the season 8-2. The Colts are currently outside the AFC playoff picture and are seeking a turnaround against a San Francisco team that arrives on a four-game winning streak and holds a 10-4 record.

The Colts will host the 49ers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on ESPN and ABC.