The Colts kicked off the offseason by addressing their most critical roster question, securing quarterback Daniel Jones with a two-year, $88 million extension (potentially rising to $100 million with incentives) through the 2027 season, despite him recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in December.

With the QB situation settled, the team shifted its focus to the front seven. After missing out on a bigger name, Indianapolis quickly signed Michael Clemons to a three-year, $17.5 million contract with incentives, aiming to bolster a defensive line that clearly requires more impact.

These early offseason moves significantly narrow the team's draft focus.

This context sets up a unique draft board for the Colts. Without a first-round pick in 2026, their draft campaign effectively begins at pick No. 47, and this puts them outside the “glamorous” early-round shopping, focusing instead on finding either a future starter or a key role player.

Post-Combine, the mock draft landscape for Indianapolis has become clearer: the majority of projected picks are defenders, with linebacker and edge rusher being recurring themes. One offensive skill player has also entered the conversation.

Let's see them right now in the NFL Mock Draft roundup.

LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Dane Brugler's projection of Jake Golday to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 47 gains credibility upon closer examination.

Golday is a compelling fit because he possesses the specific qualities of a second-level defender that the Colts' roster currently lacks.

He also has a good linebacker build but exhibits better-than-average mobility for his size, and his background as a former edge rusher is evident in his aggressive style: he closes space quickly and attacks the line of scrimmage, playing proactively to beat the play to the spot rather than passively cleaning up tackles after the fact.

For a Colts defense that has often been slow to react in the middle of the field, this aggressive, decisive playstyle is crucial. It immediately reduces the space available for tight ends, accelerates the closure of run lanes, and helps the defense get off the field in unfavorable down-and-distance situations without relying on guesswork.

Furthermore, Golday's potential role aligns perfectly with the Colts' realistic goals for a second-round linebacker.

Indianapolis needs someone who can inject toughness and prevent the defense from feeling “soft.” This is a much more achievable expectation for a pick at this stage, and Golday would meet this need immediately.

His job wouldn't be to lead meetings or carry the defense from day one, but simply to run, hit, and ensure the middle of the field is no longer a default open area.

While this sounds basic, a player who consistently executes this role often brings a greater, more impactful change than is initially recognized.

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

This selection of Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst for the Colts at No. 47, proposed by Brent Sobleski, stands out because it deviates from the common defense-heavy draft speculation surrounding Indianapolis. However, a closer look reveals a sensible rationale.

The prevailing post-combine assumption is that the Colts' offense is largely sorted due to the return of Daniel Jones and a seemingly adequate receiver corps. A quarterback extension doesn't inherently guarantee an effective offense; it often means the offense has fewer excuses for inconsistency.

Hurst's selection, viewed as a projection, suggests the Colts still need another receiver who can consistently create separation outside of the established names.

Hurst fits the profile of a prospect team's target when they need more suddenness and route-winning ability without committing to a veteran contract. For Indianapolis, this is important because the passing game has sometimes appeared overly reliant on the quarterback's first read or on a play being made outside of the designed structure.

A young receiver who can consistently create clean passing windows is a direct solution to this issue.

While a receiver might not be the most obvious pick for the Colts at 47, Sobleski's choice is compelling because it's not a lazy projection.

It serves as a reminder that they prioritize making the quarterback's job easier in a more fundamental way. If the Colts believe their passing game still lacks a target who can win with separation, independent of the offensive structure, then this pick becomes a highly logical and strategic move.

EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Gabe Jacas represents a clean and logical fit for the Indianapolis Colts, an organization that, despite signing Michael Clemons, still needs significant help at the edge rusher position.

While Clemons is a useful addition, he doesn't solve the team's core problem: a lack of players who can consistently pressure the quarterback without relying on defensive scheming. Jacas is the kind of prospect who could provide that immediate relief.

What distinguishes Jacas is his ability to play a “big” game. Unlike some edge players who rely solely on burst and disappear when a play gets physical, Jacas appears built for the demands of regular NFL downs.

He possesses the power necessary to hold up against the run, the urgency required to chase plays down, and a natural pass-rush instinct.

This suggests he could be an every-down contributor, rather than just a rotational specialist.

This is vital for the Colts, whose edge room has struggled with inconsistency, offering flashes but lacking week-to-week reliability from complete players.

The selection of Jacas would also align with the apparent defensive strategy as the front office is committed to building a reliable pass rush that isn't dependent on one or two star players, a commitment demonstrated by the Clemons signing and echoed by Reid’s projection.

Drafting Jacas would not be a move to chase a Combine standout or overthink the pick. Instead, it would be a straightforward attempt to acquire another defensive end who can handle normal defensive downs while still generating meaningful pressure when the opponent drops back to pass.

The Indianapolis Colts' post-combine draft strategy is particularly intriguing because the varied projections accurately reflect the state of their roster.

Each projection addresses a genuine team need: whether it's injecting speed and force into the defense's interior, seeking another answer for the passing game, or ensuring the defensive front isn't over-reliant on a few players.

This lack of randomness signifies that the team has a clear plan.

Crucially, the Colts simply need a legitimate contributor.

This is a much healthier, more stable position from which to draft than the one Indianapolis occupied for many years.