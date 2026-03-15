The Indianapolis Colts made an underrated move on Saturday to maintain the strength in the tight end room. Reports indicate that Mo Alie-Cox is returning to the roster for at least one more season.

Alie-Cox, who is 32 years old, is signing a one-year contract to remain with the Colts, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schutlz. Indianapolis will benefit from having one of the league's best run-blocking tight ends remain on the team.

“Sources: The Colts are re-signing veteran TE Mo Alie-Cox to a 1-year deal. Alie-Cox is a locker room favorite who’s played in 125 games for Indy — amassing 16 TDs while becoming one of the NFL’s premier run-blocking TEs.”

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The eight-year veteran has played for the Colts throughout his entire career. He first joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he's maintained a consistent role in the offense throughout most of his time with the team. Alie-Cox has played in 15 or more games for seven straight seasons with the club, making 53 total starts along the way.

As Schultz mentioned, Mo Alie-Cox excels as a blocker, as he serves as a sort of extra offensive lineman who occasionally runs routes. He'll be entering his ninth season with 127 career receptions for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. Alie-Cox is expected to continue playing as the club's backup tight end behind Tyler Warren.

He'll be returning to a Colts offense featuring Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones, and Alec Pierce. Along with one of the league's best offensive lines. Indianapolis hopes to remain competitive next season after starting off the 2025-26 campaign as the hottest team in the NFL, just to completely collapse and miss the playoffs entirely.