After missing out on Trey Hendrickson, the Indianapolis Colts had to act fast in the free agency edge-rusher market. They found a quick solution by signing former New York Jets pass-rusher Micheal Clemons.

The Colts gave Clemons a three-year, $17.5 million deal, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. The deal includes incentives that can increase it to $18.5 million, per Schultz.

Clemons joins the Colts after accruing 119 tackles and 8.5 sacks in four years with the Jets. The former fourth-round pick seemed to be on the rise with a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2024, but his decreased role allowed him to obtain just one sack in 2025.

Although Clemons is coming off a down year, he struggled to find playing time behind Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson and Jamien Sherwood. The Jets' pass-rushing room will only get more crowded in 2026 with Joseph Ossai added to the room and Tyler Baron eventually returning from a season-ending knee injury.

Article Continues Below

Clemons is now the sixth edge-rusher on the Colts' roster. He follows Arden Key as Indianapolis' two free agent signings to join the returning Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau at the top of the depth chart.

As solid a signing as Clemons is, it is only a painful reminder of what could have been. The Colts were reportedly within inches of signing Hendrickson before the Baltimore Ravens scooped him up following their failed Maxx Crosby trade.

The Colts managed just 39 sacks as a team in 2025, but their 5.03 percent sack rate ranked seventh in the league. Those numbers are expected to increase in year two under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.