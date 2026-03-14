After losing backup quarterback Malik Willis in free agency, the Green Bay Packers are in the market for another one. With the quarterback free agency market thinning out, the Packers are expected to express interest in former Indianapolis Colts first-rounder Anthony Richardson.

The Colts recently allowed Richardson to seek a trade, prompting multiple teams to express interest in the former No. 4 overall draft pick. The Packers are a “particular team to monitor” as the Richardson market heats up, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Green Bay currently has Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord behind Jordan Love in its quarterback room. The Packers signed both Ridder and McCord at the end of the 2025 season, when Love and Willis each dealt with respective injuries.

Richardson, who appeared in just two games in 2025, is currently in no-man's land with the Colts. Indianapolis doubled down on Daniel Jones as its franchise quarterback with a two-year, $88 million contract, functionally kicking Richardson to the curb.

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The Colts still need an insurance plan behind Jones, who is recovering from a season-ending torn Achilles, but they evidently believe in 2025 season hero Riley Leonard more than Richardson.

Although he has never been the most consistent player, Richardson is still just 23 years old, making him just one year older than Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Florida alum has 2,400 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his three-year career, with 634 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Richardson's numbers suggest mediocrity, but his daunting highlight reel has many still refusing to give up on him. Several former quarterback busts have revived their careers after joining different teams, including Jones, who became a new player after flaming out with the New York Giants.