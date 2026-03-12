The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in a veteran defensive tackle to help improve the defensive line for the 2026-27 season. It's a move that brings championship pedigree to the roster, as the newly acquired defender is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Reports indicate that the Colts are signing Derrick Nnadi, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Nnadi played a part in helping the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowls. His financials are unknown for now.

“The Colts have signed former Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi, per his agents, SportsTrust Advisors.”

The 29-year-old defensive tackle has played his entire eight-year career with the Chiefs. He has some history playing as a starter, while he's also played a backup role in the past. In 130 career games (98 starts), Nnadi brings a ton of experience to Indianapolis. Throughout his career, Nnadi has recorded 249 combined tackles (119 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

For now, it's unclear what role Nnadi will play for the Colts. Indianapolis has a rather strong defensive line as it is, with DeForest Buckner leading the way at defensive tackle. Meanwhile, Grover Stewart plays the nose tackle position, and Laiatu Latu and newly signed Arden Key are projected to start on the edge. Derrick Nnadi may serve as a veteran rotational piece in Indy's defensive front.

Finding strong depth in free agency is key for Indianapolis this offseason, as the front office traded its first-round pick away to the New York Jets. That deal landed the Colts Sauce Gardner. So, now the club has to find unique ways to improve the roster without early-round picks this year and in 2027.