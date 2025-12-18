The Indianapolis Colts desperately need a win in Week 16. Indy is 8-6 and barely clinging onto their hopes of making the playoffs. The Colts have just an 8% chance to make the playoffs ahead of Week 16. Even if they win out the regular season, they'd still need plenty of help to punch their ticket as a wild card team.

Meanwhile, the 49ers essentially have their playoff spot locked up. San Francisco still has a shot at the NFC West title, but their worst-case scenario is making the playoffs as a wild card team. That still leaves them with plenty to fight for this weekend.

This game takes place on Monday night, which means the Colts will have some knowledge about the outcome of games that influence their playoff chances. Hopefully that does not demoralize them before this game has even kicked off.

Can the Colts pull off the upset in Week 16? Or will their playoff hopes go down in flames?

Below we will explore three Colts bold predictions before their Monday Night Football showdown with the 49ers.

Philip Rivers starts for Colts, plays better than in his debut

The surprising return of Philip Rivers was one of the best stories of the 2025 NFL season so far.

Indy turned to the 44-year-old veteran after all three of their younger quarterbacks went down with various injuries. Rivers managed to start against the Seahawks in Week 15 despite joining the team earlier in the week.

When considering all of the circumstances, I think Rivers played pretty well.

He went 18-of-27 passing for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Those stats are nothing to write home about, but he kept the Colts in the game until the very end.

I've seen some people dismiss Rivers after this performance as completely washed. But I believe that he could only improve with more time being back around the NFL. Not only could his knowledge of the professional game be better, but he will be in better football shape.

To be clear, I don't think Rivers is about the take the league by storm. But Colts fans should expect an uptick in his production this weekend.

I'm predicting that Rivers will throw for at least 175 passing yards and have two touchdowns against the 49ers.

Rivers will certainly need help to get the Colts a win here. But I see him being able to do his part better than he did last week.

Jonathan Taylor gets his groove back, rushing for 100+ yards against 49ers

Taylor has not been as efficient of a runner ever since Indy's bye week.

The veteran running back has failed to go over 100 rushing yards in a game since the beginning of November. He's also hovering around 3.5 yards per carry over the last four games, which is far from his 5.3 yards per carry on the season.

Taylor's volume has not changed much, and on a down-to-down basis it's not like he's completely regressed. Instead, the explosive plays just simply have not been there.

Of course, the Colts' compromised quarterback position is likely the culprit here. Opposing defenses know they can devote all their attention to him without the fear of getting beat over the top.

Indy needs Taylor to get back to his explosive self if they want to rescue the season. And I think he has it in him.

I'm predicting that Taylor will have at least 100 rushing yards against the 49ers. He will also have at least two rushes of 20+ yards.

Brock Purdy carves up depleted Colts defense, Indy loses again

The most important matchup in this game should be the Colts offense vs. the 49ers defense. Unfortunately, I don't think Indy's defense will make for competitive football.

The Colts are absolutely decimated with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Indy is without Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and DeForest Buckner. Being without Gardner and Ward means the Colts are relying on depth players in primary coverage, which often does not work out well.

I should give the Colts some credit for playing well against the Seahawks. But the 49ers are a different animal, and I think Kyle Shanahan will have them ready to dominate.

I'm predicting that Brock Purdy and the 49ers carve up the Colts and score at least 28 points in this game.

If the 49ers are able to establish their offense and get into rhythm then I don't see how the Colts can win this game.

Give me the Colts to lose by at least 10 points in this one.

Sorry, Colts fans!