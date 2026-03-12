The Indianapolis Colts have been very busy this offseason. There are several new faces in town, including two defensive linemen in Arden Key and Micheal Clemons. They even sent arguably their best wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr, to the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade.

But there are also some key names that will return to Indianapolis. Before the news of quarterback Daniel Jones re-signing with the Colts on an $88 million contract, the team also came to terms with wideout Alec Pierce.

Pierce signed a four-year, $116 million contract to remain with the Colts.

On Wednesday, the four-year veteran explained to the media why it seemed inevitable.

Article Continues Below

“I knew at the bottom of my heart this is where I wanted to be,” Pierce said, per The Athletic's James Boyd. “They kept telling me, ‘We’re not gonna let you get out of Indy. We want you to be a Colt.’ So, I knew they wanted me here, and I wanted to be here. So, it was an easy decision.”

#Colts WR Alec Pierce: “I knew at the bottom of my heart this is where I wanted to be. … They kept telling me, ‘We’re not gonna let you get out of Indy. We want you to be a Colt.’ So, I knew they wanted me here, and I wanted to be here. So, it was an easy decision.” pic.twitter.com/KgnUvlweps — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 11, 2026

Pierce is coming off another strong season in Indianapolis. He surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time, finishing with a career-high 47 catches for 1,003 yards. More impressively, it was the second straight season Pierce averaged better than 20 yards per catch.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat has become one of the most lethal deep threats in the NFL. It remains to be seen whether Pierce can play the role of a WR1. But with Pittman Jr. in Pittsburgh, and not much else on the depth chart, he will certainly get his chance.