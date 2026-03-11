The Baltimore Ravens' signing of Trey Hendrickson was far more dramatic than many initially realized. Not only did it come on the heels of their axing of a previous Maxx Crosby trade, but the free agency deal stole the former NFL sacks leader straight out of the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Ravens worked to obtain Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Colts were closing in on Hendrickson, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Indianapolis was reportedly in “pole position” to sign the 31-year-old before Baltimore entered the picture after bailing on Crosby.

“Basically, what the Ravens would theoretically do is take a bet on Maxx Crosby,” Rapoport said. “The Ravens needed to bet the house on Maxx Crosby, and after the medical exams, they did not believe the risk was worth it. They pivoted to Hendrickson without knowing whether or not they were gonna get him and this morning, as we just reported, they got him.”

From @GMFB: Explaining the Maxx Crosby medical risk, what the #Ravens believed, and why the #Colts were in pole position for Trey Hendrickson… until Baltimore jumped in. pic.twitter.com/KSG4qc1ciR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Rapoport did not mention how close the Colts were to Hendrickson, but Indianapolis appeared to believe it was close to being a done deal before everything fell apart when the Ravens backed out of the Crosby deal on Tuesday night. Hendrickson wound up signing a four-year, $112 million deal with Baltimore.

Indianapolis is still expected to be active in the pass-rusher market after losing Kwity Paye to the Raiders and seemingly content to let Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam walk. The Colts currently have five edge-rushers under contract after signing Arden Key in NFL free agency.