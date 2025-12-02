There was a time when Ben Simmons was thought to be one of the next NBA superstars, back when he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. But after multiple injury issues, Simmons’ NBA career hasn’t quite gone as initially expected. The former top overall pick is currently not in the NBA, although on a recent social media post, Simmons seemed to suggest that it’s his decision why he remains unsigned.

Not only that, but Ben Simmons also hinted that he’d be open to a return to the 76ers. During the offseason, Simmons reportedly drew free agent interest from multiple teams, but remained unsigned as training camp and eventually the regular season began.

“It ain’t about the $, I’d hoop there for free,” Simmons responded to a fan asking if he’d ever return to the 76ers. “It’s deeper than what they make y’all believe which is why I keep it pushing. Rn the focus is gettin the body to 100% before putting my health on the line again… like I have been the past few years.”

Simmons finished last season with the LA Clippers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. During his time with the Clippers, Simmons opened up about the injury struggles he’s faced and how it’s unfortunately shaped public perception of him.

He was actually a rather solid rotation player for the Clippers, and his absence this season is noticeable during the team’s struggles. Simmons appeared in a total of 18 games for the Clippers, at a little over 16 minutes per game. He averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line.