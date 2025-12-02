The Philadelphia Flyers are the latest Eastern Conference team to pick up some wins and inch into a playoff spot. But they were smashed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night, losing 5-1. The Flyers were also dealt a tough injury in the game, as Tyson Foerster left with an upper-body injury. The winger will now be out at least two months, per the team.

Injury update: Flyers forward Tyson Foerster will be out 2-3 months with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/l3FPNFUGC2 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Foerster has been one of the Flyers' key offensive players this season. He has ten goals through 21 games, which is the most on the team. He was going for another goal when the injury happened on Monday night.

Tyson Foerster just got hurt taking a one timer and man it does not look good. Hope for the best 🙏#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/Tlr087Ydck — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) December 2, 2025

The timeline takes away any faint hint of Foerster's chances at making the Olympics. While Team Canada has their eyes on other young players like Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, Foerster was making a lot of noise. The Flyers will feel the loss significantly, however, as their power play will take a hit.

Foerster has 13 power-play goals over the past three years, all before turning 24 years old. With Trevor Zegras in the fold, their second power play unit has taken a step up this year, and Foerster has benefited from it. They will have to find someone not only to play there, but to fill the top-line left-wing spot.

The Flyers came into the season with high expectations after adding Zegras on the ice and Rick Tocchet behind the bench. Foerster was a big reason why, after he signed a two-year deal worth $3.75 million per year. Now, he will miss months with an upper-body injury that can only be chalked up to bad luck.

The Flyers opened up a massive homestand with that loss to the Penguins. They have five games left in South Philadelphia, with the Buffalo Sabres coming to town on Wednesday. There has been no announcement about who Philly will call up for Foerster.