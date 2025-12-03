The Houston Texans made a decisive personnel change Tuesday by releasing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, marking the latest shift in the Texans roster move approach during the second half of the season. The veteran offensive lineman’s exit comes around a month after a Week 9 benching that reshaped the Texans offensive line and pushed the team toward younger options who have stepped up in recent weeks.

Tomlinson signed a one-year deal last offseason as part of the Texans plan to overhaul its protection unit, but his performance never stabilized. He started seven games before being removed from the rotation, a decision that opened the door for a new lineup configuration that has remained in place. His release also impacts the Texans depth chart, which now reflects the team’s renewed focus on continuity and improved guard play.

The move gained attention after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the decision on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, noting how both sides agreed it was time to move on. He posted the following message while sharing the new Texans late-season development.

“Texans waived veteran OG Laken Tomlinson. The team and Tomlinson were said to come to that decision today and he now will go on waivers.”

Tomlinson, a former first-round pick with multiple stops across the league, ranked near the bottom among qualifying guards this season. The news update reflects Houston’s willingness to act quickly when a signing does not meet expectations, especially after the offensive line “found a groove” following his Week 9 removal from the lineup.

The decision also frees a roster spot as the Texans continue to adjust for the stretch run, reflecting an emphasis on performance-driven changes over veteran status.