Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was suspended by the NFL and released by Baltimore before the 2025 NFL season. Tucker had 16 massage therapists come forward and accuse him of sexual assault, ending his potential Hall-of-Fame run with the Ravens. Now, his ten-game suspension is over and, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he can sign with any NFL team.

Seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker’s 10-game suspension officially was lifted by the commissioner today. Released by the Ravens in May, Tucker remains eligible to sign with any team. pic.twitter.com/fazCg1muxh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker’s 10-game suspension officially was lifted by the commissioner today. Released by the Ravens in May, Tucker remains eligible to sign with any team,” Pelissero reported.

These allegations could lead NFL teams to steer away from Tucker as an option to fix even the most dire kicking situations. When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson with similar allegations surrounding him, there was a lot of backlash and outrage. It did not work out on the field either, and Tucker struggled in his last year in Baltimore.

The Ravens had drafted Tyler Loop before the allegations surfaced, so they have fixed their kicker issue. Loop is 16-18 on field goals and 23-24 on extra points in his rookie season. Even if Tucker does get signed by an NFL team, there is next to no chance he lands back in Baltimore.

Another thing to consider for teams potentially signing Tucker is his recent form. Since 2023, he has just an 80.6% field-goal percentage, much lower than his career 89.1% mark. His distance was a problem in the last two seasons. They drafted Loop to start the replacement process before any allegations.

Tucker could help teams with injured kickers, like the New York Giants or Green Bay Packers. The San Francisco 49ers have also changed kickers this year, and the Indianapolis Colts almost lost in Berlin because of their kicker. All of that would normally lead to Tucker getting a tryout. But the nature of the allegations and the recent history of Watson could lead to teams staying away.