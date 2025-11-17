Coming out of their bye week, the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts are looking to continue their march to the playoffs. In an effort to help shore up their defense, the Colts have added another lineman to the mix.

Indianapolis has signed veteran Chris Wormley to their practice squad, via Matt Zenitz CBS Sports. Having not played in 2025 yet, it may take Wormley some time to ramp up. But the Colts at least feel he has the potential to be a difference maker.

Wormley is coming to Indianapolis with plenty of experience. Playing for three different teams over his eight-year career, the defensive lineman has appeared in 87 games, making 31 starts. Wormley has put up 150 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks and 10 passes defended.

Still, it has been a while since the now 32-year-old has made an NFL impact. He has played a total of seven games since 2023, making eight total tackles. Wormley will certainly need to prove himself to last long-term on the Colts.

While Wormley won't do it on his own, the Colts are in need of a defensive spark. They rank 19th in total defense, allowing 327.6 yards per game. They have excelled against the run though, ranking fifth by allowing 92.3 YPG. Indianapolis already addressed their pass defense woes by pulling off a blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner.

In the grand scheme of things, Wormley's signing may go overlooked in the everchanging NFL world. But it's at least a sign that the Colts are leaving no stone unturned. They know they're in the midst of a special season and want to ensure all of their boxes are checked.