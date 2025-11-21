As the Indianapolis Colts prepared for their showdown against the Chiefs, quarterback Daniel Jones popped up on the injury report. And here’s the latest Jones update for the Week 12 clash.

It is good news, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“Previously termed a calf injury, now fibula. Either way, #Colts QB Daniel Jones good to go vs. the #Chiefs.

Colts QB Daniel Jones (fibula) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday vs. Kansas City, per Shane Steichen.”

The Colts carry a record of 8-2 in the contest, while the struggling Chiefs are 5-5.

Colts QB Daniel Jones ready to face Chiefs

This is an important game for Jones, who has slipped off his red-hot pace to start the season. With the Giants, Jones was one of the most turnover-heavy quarterbacks in the league, throwing 47 interceptions and losing 26 fumbles in 70 games.

In his first eight games as a Colts player, he totaled only five turnovers with three picks and two fumbles. However, he has regressed with four picks and six fumbles, losing three, in his last two games. The Colts went 1-1 in those contests, losing to the Steelers and beating the Falcons in a pair of one-score games.

Jones said it’s been an overall team thing, according to The Athletic.

“I think it’s everything working together with that stuff,” Jones said of his team’s offensive miscues. “Obviously, a lot on me, and I’ve gotta do a good job of protecting the ball in those situations — in the pocket, wherever on the field. I’ve gotta protect the ball and make sure that’s always paramount. I think we all work to help each other. I’ve gotta get the ball out on time and get the ball to the open guy. But we’re confident. We’ve done a really good job of that all season, so we’ll continue to do that.”

It may be a do-or-die game for the Chiefs, who are fading out of the AFC playoff picture for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.