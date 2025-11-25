SAN FRANCISCO– Jonathan Kuminga's bilateral knee patellar tendenitis and his timeline for return have been a bit of a mystery as of late. But while Kuminga is set to miss his seventh straight game in Golden State's upcoming matchup with the juggernaut Houston Rockets, there seems to be a plan in place to clear his way for a return. After the Warriors' light practice on Tuesday morning, Steve Kerr said the fifth-year forward participated in a couple of drills.

“He did three-on-three before practice, and that went well. Then he took part in all of practice,” Kerr said. “Tomorrow he will scrimmage; he won't play in the game tomorrow, but he will take part in a five-on-five scrimage tomorrow evening before our game. And that'll give us a good gauge for where he is.”

After the Warriors' win over Utah on Monday, Kuminga declined to provide an update on his injury when asked at his locker. This morning, ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Kuminga told him he will return “soon,” when asked on his way out of the locker room. Regardless, Kerr's comments today revealed a much clearer plan and timeline for when Kuminga could potentially return.

Previous details from the Dubs' head coach were far more vague. This past Sunday, Kerr told reporters, “I don't know where [he's at], he's got to tell you where he is [with the injury].” He cited how Kuminga had not scrimmaged at that point and was “not moving that well.” Slater later reported that an MRI on Kuminga's knees came back clean. But when asked ahead of the Jazz game about Kuminga's outlook, Kerr said, “I don't have any clarity,” confusing matters further.

“There's nothing that's glaring, but it's bothering him,” Kerr said at the time. “So it's just day-to-day.”

Update on Draymond Green's status

Golden State received a positive update on Draymond Green's injury status moving forward. Kerr told reporters that Green participated in practice today.

“He practiced, he said he's feeling better,” Kerr said. “We'll list him as questionable for tomorrow, but he's definitely trending upward.”

The Warriors will still be without Al Horford on Wednesday as he deals with a sciatica nerve injury. Golden State did not miss too much of a beat without Green in the blowout victory over Utah. But Houston is a whole different beast, given the size and length they can put on the floor with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams in the frontcourt. Kerr and the Warriors' medical staff may not be inclined to throw Green back out there in such a physical matchup despite the clear need for the defense and size he brings to their team.

Jonathan Kuminga's injury plan moving forward

Kerr did not provide a specific date or time for when the team is targeting a Kuminga return. But regardless of when he returns, he will need to get the thumbs up from Rick Celebrini and the Dubs' training staff before he steps back onto the floor.

“Rick will determine that [from] watching the scrimmage tomorrow,” Kerr said. “And he'll talk to JK and see how he feels, and the two of them will make a decision.”

Whenever he returns, it will be a welcome sight for a Dubs team that has missed his youth, length and athleticism. Kerr emphasized Sunday that the team has missed him and that they need him. Especially given the age of the Warriors veterans, Kuminga could provide them with some much-needed relief on both ends of the floor.

Golden State will look to build on its win over Utah with a rematch of the first round of the 2025 playoffs with the Rockets.