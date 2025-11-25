The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will end Thanksgiving night with an AFC North matchup. Baltimore is tied for the top spot in the division, while Cincinnati has just three wins on the season. But the matchup is highlighted by the return of Joe Burrow. How does that impact the fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em for the Bengals and Ravens game?

Lamar Jackson missed the walkthrough on Monday, but was at practice on Tuesday for the Ravens. This is a trend for the two-time MVP, marking the third consecutive week he has missed practice due to injury. Tee Higgins will not play for the Bengals after suffering a concussion, and Trey Hendrickson is also out. There are a lot of injuries for fantasy football managers to work around in this game.

Who should you start and sit in fantasy football for the Ravens and Bengals matchup?

Fantasy football Ravens-Bengals start 'em

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore QB

Jackson has been a killer for fantasy football managers since his return from injury. He has not cracked 10 fantasy points in two consecutive weeks, his first two-game stretch without a passing touchdown since 2019. The injuries are a concern, but the Bengals' defense is historically terrible. Give Jackson one more shot in your lineup, and if it goes poorly, Week 14 is the time to make the change.

Jackson has not run a lot this year, with only 237 yards and a touchdown so far. The Ravens are on a five-game winning streak despite their dreadful offensive play. Fantasy football managers have felt the decline of the offense through many players, but none as dramatically as Jackson. Give him one more shot in the lineup this week.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati RB

The Bengals' offense has skidded to a halt in the last two weeks. Joe Flacco's magic ran out, and the Bengals lost two games that effectively ended their season. With Burrow coming back, all of the attention will be on the passing game, even without Higgins. But Chase Brown has a great fantasy football opportunity against the Ravens this week.

Last week, with Tyrod Taylor and no Garrett Wilson on the field for the Jets, Breece Hall racked up 119 total yards and nearly scored a touchdown on 20 touches. The Bengals need to get the ball out of Burrow's hands quickly to keep him upright and healthy. That should include catches for Brown in addition to some big holes on the ground.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore TE

The Bengals' defense has been one of the worst units in the league this year. They traded Logan Wilson, their linebacker, at the trade deadline, and don't have a great replacement for him. For Jackson to find the end zone again, he will need to go back to his trusted security blanket. Count on Andrews in fantasy football on Thursday night.

The Ravens need to get their offense going, and confidence is a big part of Andrews' game. He was the goat of the playoff loss last year, so it would be poetic if he were the catalyst for a run this year.

Start ‘Em: Ja'Marr Chase, CIN WR, Tyler Loop, BAL K, Derrick Henry, BAL RB

Fantasy football Bengals-Ravens sit 'em

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati QB

It is a great story that Burrow is back from turf toe injury before the Bengals' season is over. He could have been out for the year, let Joe Flacco take a dive with an uncompetitive defense, and come back in 2026. But instead, he is back for the brightest lights against the Ravens on Thanksgiving. That does not mean that you should start him in fantasy football, however.

If your fantasy football team is competitive, you have found a replacement for Burrow. Whether that's Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, or someone else, they are a better option this week. Unless you are in a deep league and Flacco hitting the bench opens up a spot, keep Burrow on the bench.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore WR

While the Ravens' offense may take a step forward on Thanksgiving, that does not mean that Rashod Bateman is an option in fantasy football. He has only scored ten points once in PPR leagues this season, and even a Jackson revival could not help him at this point. Andrews and Zay Flowers are way more likely to get the red-zone targets than Bateman at this point in the season.

Bengals D/ST

The Bengals' defense is historically poor, and even at his worst, Jackson does not turn the ball over. That is not a great combination for defense streamers this week, looking for some early points. The only positive managers could find here is sacks, which Jackson has taken a lot of. But that won't get the score high enough to play them on Thursday night.

Sit ‘Em: Ravens D/ST, Andrei Iosivas, CIN WR, Noah Fant, CIN TE