The Indianapolis Colts (8-2) have the opportunity to land a devastating blow on the three-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday afternoon, but to do so, they will need to be close to full strength. Well, head coach Shane Steichen had some good news to share on that front. There are currently no players who have been ruled out for this much-anticipated road matchup, via Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports.

Unforeseen success story Daniel Jones was limited on Thursday due to a fibula issue, but he practiced in full on Friday. Super Bowl 54 champion and former Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward has cleared concussion protocol after missing the last month and a half of action. The starting cornerback's status is still unclear, however, as the Colts have yet to activate him from the injured reserve. He is seemingly trending in the right direction, though.

The same can be said for defensive ends Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis, both of whom returned to practice this week after missing the last three games. They should be questionable for the Chiefs game. Indianapolis will need as much firepower as possible to conquer Patrick Mahomes and company.

Kansas City looks quite vulnerable these days, as it stunningly sits outside the playoff picture with a 5-5 record. This is a different team at home, however. The Chiefs own decisive victories in Arrowhead Stadium over both the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, and are still a fierce threat. Indy boasts the top-scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and allows the ninth-fewest points per game (20.6), but there are still plenty of skeptics.

The Colts can simultaneously send a statement and strengthen their claim on the No. 1 seed by successfully invading KC in Week 12. A promising injury report should only increase their confidence. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.