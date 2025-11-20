The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs meet for a massive Week 12 contest. The Colts are hoping to cement themselves as one of the top teams in the NFL with a statement win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

Daniel Jones suddenly popped up on the injury report on Thursday as he was limited with a calf injury, according to Ian Rapaport. Rapaport mentions that this injury is something to monitor. The Colts will practice again tomorrow in much more of a walk-through manner before they travel to Missouri on Saturday.

Jones was not on the injury report on Wednesday, so this injury either happened at the end of practice on Wednesday, or it happened on Thursday.

Jones' story this season has been a fun one to keep up with. It's been a wild career for him, but he has clearly found a home in Indiana. With an elite nickname and a passionate fanbase that loves him, he might be here to stay.

The Colts desperately need him available for the game against the Chiefs. Their schedule does not get any easier either to follow, having to take on the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars twice.

With Anthony Richardson on the IR, the backup will be Riley Leonard. Leonard has appeared in one game and is 0-2 on his only passing attempts. He has also only carried the ball once for one yard.