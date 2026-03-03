The Indianapolis Colts have some major decisions to make this offseason, with one of the big questions revolving around quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones was off to an MVP-level start to the 2025 campaign before a devastating Achilles injury sidelined him midway through the year.

Now, the Colts have made a big decision regarding Jones' future in Indianapolis.

“The #Colts are issuing the transition tag to QB Daniel Jones, sources say,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s $37.8M. It is the first time since 1996, when the #Falcons transition tagged Jeff George, that this was used on a QB. If Jones reaches a deal with another team, Indy can match.”

As Schefter noted, transition tags being used on quarterbacks is a rarity in the NFL landscape, but such is the situation that the Colts find themselves in with Jones.

Meanwhile, a source said that “‘He’s not afraid of it,” regarding the transition tag being applied to Jones, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Team and player will continue working on a long-term deal, but the tag is something Jones could embrace, too,” reported Fowler on X.

Heading into last season, there was a legit quarterback competition between Jones and Anthony Richardson, whom the team is now reportedly exploring trades for.

However, Jones burst onto the scene with his play for the Colts, leading Indianapolis to one of the best records in the league over the first half of the season before the Achilles injury derailed the campaign. The Colts ended up missing the playoffs as a result.

At this point, it's unclear when Jones will be ready to return from injury.