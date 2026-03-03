As playoff season is near, the Timberwolves have signed Kyle Anderson back to the team. Anderson is no stranger to Minnesota fans, as he played with the Timberwolves from 2022 to 2024. After stints with the Warriors, Heat, Jazz, and Grizzlies, he now returns to the Timberwolves after being waived by Memphis.

Starting center for the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert, playfully teased Anderson upon his return to the team. In a clip posted by Underdog NBA, Gobert spoke about what the team had missed without Kyle Anderson.

“I think just passing the ball … Yeah, someone that is looking to pass the ball to his teammates.”

But Gobert acknowledged after his joke that Anderson brings a key skill in playmaking for the team.

“But yeah, he’s a connector. So, someone that makes plays for his teammates.

Kyle Anderson started the season with the Utah Jazz, a team he landed on in the 2025 offseason after being involved in a three-team trade. With the Jazz, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He was then a part of the huge trade deadline move that sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. He played four games with the Grizzlies before ultimately being released by the team.

The addition of Anderson to the Timberwolves' rotation gives them more depth at forward. He can also serve as a veteran presence in the locker room. As an experienced vet in his 12-year career, he also saw the Timberwolves ascend to contender status, as he was a member of the 2024 Minnesota team that reached the Western Conference Finals against the then-Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.