The Indianapolis Colts made waves on Tuesday by placing a transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones. That move appears to now impact some other Colts players, including wide receiver Alec Pierce.

“With Daniel Jones getting the transition tag, the Colts cannot tag free-agent-to-be WR Alec Pierce. But the Colts still hope to work out long-term deals with both players,” ESPN's Adam Schefter posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Pierce finished the 2025 season with 47 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards. He has also led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two years, per NBC Sports.

The Colts finished the season with a 8-9 overall record. Indianapolis missed the postseason.

Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce hope to lead the Colts to glory in 2026

Jones established himself as a solid NFL quarterback once again, playing for the Colts in 2025. He finished the season with 3,101 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Pierce was also very effective. The wideout has posted 2,934 career receiving yards with the Colts. He has played for the team since the 2022 NFL season. Pierce was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis had a solid start to the 2025 season, but things went awry about halfway through the year. The team lost its last seven games. Indianapolis struggled on defense during the 2025 season. The Colts allowed 412 points during the campaign.

Those struggles are inspiring the team to play much better in 2026. With the transition tag being placed on Jones, though, there is a chance that Pierce may not be around this team much longer.

“While the two sides could still come to an agreement on an extension, Monday’s transition tagging of Jones indicates that Pierce’s days in Indianapolis could be numbered,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Time will tell how this situation works out for the Colts.