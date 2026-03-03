The Michigan State basketball team is having a great season under veteran head coach Tom Izzo. Izzo has his Spartans moving up in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection of the field. Michigan State is moving up two seed lines, per Lunardi's latest bracket.

Michigan State basketball is now a no. 2 seed, according to the man known as “Joey Brackets.” According to the latest projected bracket, the Spartans would play no. 15 seed Wright State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Michigan State is 24-5 overall this season, with four consecutive victories. The team has picked up quality wins over the last week or so against Purdue and Indiana.

The Spartans are also tied for second in the Big Ten with a 14-4 league mark. Michigan State is behind Michigan, and tied with Nebraska.

There are 10 Big Ten teams projected to make March Madness in Lunardi's latest Bracketology.

Michigan State hopes to win another national championship with Tom Izzo

The Spartans are used to having great success with Izzo as their head coach. Michigan State has won a national championship with Izzo, back in the 1999-2000 season. The school has also made March Madness multiple times with the legendary head coach at the helm.

This season, Michigan State has picked up several key conference wins. That includes victories over Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State and UCLA. Izzo said his team is playing well together.

“We are what we are and we're getting better. What I'm really proud of them – my staff and them – we're getting better right now. We're playing difficult people on the road, and that is a character-building (thing),” Izzo said after beating Indiana on Sunday, per 247 Sports.

Izzo thinks his Michigan State team has been effectively challenged all season in Big Ten play. He feels the competition is prepping his team well for the NCAA Tournament.

“The league is so good,” Izzo added.

Michigan State has regular season games remaining against Michigan and Rutgers. The Spartans next play Rutgers on Thursday.