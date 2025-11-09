Take a bow, Jonathan Taylor! Coming off a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts' offense struggled to get into a groove against the Atlanta Falcons in Germany. They found themselves down 16-17 against the Falcons late in the final quarter.

And then, Jonathan Taylor happened. The Colts running back ripped an 83-yard run to give Indy the lead with around five minutes left in the game.

JONATHAN FREAKING TAYLOR 🤯 AN 83-YARD TD RUN, THE LONGEST OF HIS CAREER!pic.twitter.com/u9TzcWXjeH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Colts went for two points after the touchdown, but was unable to convert on the play. The Falcons then proceeded to drive down the field and scored with a Tyler Allegier run, and they completed their two-point conversion to go up by three with less than two minutes remaining.

The Colts refused to go down, though, with Daniel Jones orchestrating a gutsy field goal drive to tie the game. Jonathan Taylor is up to 252 total yards this game, accounting for two of the Colts' three touchdowns in the game. It's just another elite performance from the best-performing running back in the NFL today.

Taylor capped off his night with another touchdown run. After the Falcons punted on the first possession of overtime, Daniel Jones threw a beautiful pass to Tyler Warren to get the Colts to Atlanta's 33-yard line. From there, Taylor systematically diced up the Falcons' front seven, steadily chipping at them with every carry. He finished the drive in style, scoring an eight-yard touchdown to give Indy the win.