The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines' four-game winning streak over the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes came to an end on Saturday, as the team lost 27-9 in Week 14. It's a loss that seemingly has the fanbase in their feels, as many jumped on social media to share their immediate reactions.

Some fans were annoyed, while others lashed out at the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, others like Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy gave Ohio State credit for outplaying Michigan in this matchup… Kind of. But overall, Wolverine fans are not pleased.

All good things must come to an end. Ohio State kicked our ass. #Goblue pic.twitter.com/tC8UWcwrhJ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm convinced this coaching staff and at least half the players on this team will be selling pest control door-to-door by this time next year. I'll be at Shapiro Library tomorrow reviewing resumes and explaining what a cover letter is. Bring your laptop and a positive attitude,” proclaimed one fan.

This user said, “Pathetic showing. Team showed more fight ‘protecting' the midfield logo than they did the entire final 3 quarters.”

Brutus crossed out the Michigan M and wrote the Ohio script in the snow. Then the Michigan grounds crew came in and wiped it away 😂 pic.twitter.com/YpqVzzh6cG — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 29, 2025

“As a Michigan fan, I will say OSU just murdered us on both sides. GG. BTW: in a game like this, FGs won't win this game, dummy's,” explained another individual.

One fan was optimistic, claiming, “365 days start now. Bryce needs to get a hell of a lot better this offseason, and we need to find more weapons for him. We need to find a pass rush as well. Onto bowl season.”

Michigan is now 9-3 on the season and is more than likely not going to participate in the College Football Playoff. However, the program did qualify for a bowl game. So, we should expect to see this team play in one of the more prominent bowl games that are not attached to the postseason.