The Minnesota Vikings have some questions that they're going to have to answer this offseason, and one of them involves the quarterback position. After a not-so-great year from J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings are looking to bring in more talent at the position, and they've had their eyes on some players that are a long shot, while also looking at options that are right in their price range, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Daniel Jones got the transition tag from the Colts. I think in an ideal world, the Vikings would like to make a run at Daniel Jones, but they're not living in an ideal world,” Garafolo said on Good Morning Football. “They've got financial implications, they have salary cap implications that I don't believe right now they're set up to make that run. Now they have to look to potential one-year veteran options.

From @gmfb on the #Vikings’ plan at QB and what it means for J.J. McCarthy, no progress of late with the #49ers and Trent Williams and teams doing work on Tua Tagovailoa, including the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/dLIgaS8JRe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2026

“Kyler Murray makes a ton of sense, obviously because he's going to be the cheapest out there, and you get a starting-caliber quarterback. But there's also a J.J. McCarthy element at play here. It's how do we help our team in the short term, while not losing JJ in the long term?”

Article Continues Below

Murray would be a good option for the Vikings, and they are supposed to have serious discussions about potentially going after him, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently spoke about Murray's fit with the Vikings.

“I like Kyler in Minnesota. I don't love Kyler in Minnesota,” Orlovsky said. “Kyler, in his own words, has said, ‘I still want to be a playmaker.' I remember calling Monday Night Football last year and having conversations with Kyler, and how do we get better as an offense? He's like, ‘I just…I need the ball in my hands more. I need to go be a playmaker and use my legs more to impact the game.' That's not really how this offense is built to be played.”