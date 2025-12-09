The Kansas City Chiefs are barely holding on in the AFC playoff race. Kansas City lost a devastating game against Houston on Sunday that dropped them to 6-7 on the season. Now the Chiefs' slim playoff odds will require them to be perfect to finish the regular season. But if that happens, one analyst is confident they could win it all.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel dropped a bold Super Bowl take about the Chiefs after Week 14.

“In all reality I don’t see a path for them to the playoffs. I really don’t and the thing that’s sort of crazy about it is that if they do get again, I still think they can win a Super Bowl,” Daniel said on Monday via Scoop City. “Because you just look at the AFC playoff picture right now. Who do you trust in it? Like the nine seed is Lamar Jackson. The twelve seed is Joe Burrow. Josh Allen is the five seed and they’re rolling, So like the playoff race for the AFC, like do you trust Bo Nix? I love Bo Nix but do you trust Bo Nix in the playoffs when the game on the line? Do you trust Drake Maye when the game is on the line? Do you trust the New England Patriots?”

The AFC playoff picture certainly looks a bit different in 2025 than it has in years past. That could create an opportunity for the Chiefs, if they can make the playoffs.

Kansas City enters Week 15 with just a 12% chance to make the postseason, per The Athletic's playoff simulator. Their odds dropped by two percent after the Chargers beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs need to make up a lot of ground if they plan to pass the Chargers, Bills, or Texans for a wild card spot. They will also need some help from other games around the league.

But Kansas City knows what all great NFL teams do — just take it one game at a time.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 15 matchup against the Chargers.