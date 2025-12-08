While singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was at the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Houston Texans to support Travis Kelce, she was joined by fellow A-listers Selena Gomez and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Photos first emerged of Swift and Gomez sitting together in the luxury suite. Later on, a video emerged of DiCaprio also sitting in the suite amongst Kelce's friends and family.

DiCaprio recently appeared on the New Heights podcast, and perhaps that's why he made it out for the Chiefs' game against the Texans.

Travis Kelce may have ended the Chiefs' season against the Texans

It was a quiet night for Kelce against the Texans, as he was held to one catch for eight yards on five targets. Down seven points, Patrick Mahomes tried to navigate the Chiefs out of their own end zone.

On 2nd & 10, Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce, who bobbled it. The pass was ultimately intercepted by Azeez Al-Shaair. This was Mahomes' third interception of the night.

This came right after Kelce dropped a first down pass from Mahomes. The Texans took over on the edge of the red zone and scored a field goal to ice the game.

The Chiefs are now 6-7, and they are ineligible to win the AFC West, breaking their streak of division titles. While they still have slim odds to make the postseason, their year may be done with their latest loss.

They will have four games left. If they win out and other teams lose, they may have a chance to sneak into the playoffs. But one more loss will signal the end of their season.

Kelce is still having a good season, despite his minimal stats against the Texans. He has caught 60 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games.

It's unclear if this is Kelce's last season in the NFL. He contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he opted to return for at least one more season.