Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' name popped up on the team's injury report heading into a Week 15 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but he is expected to see action for that contest.

Mahomes, who hurt his knee late in Week 14's home loss at the hands of the Houston Texans, was listed as a full participant in Kansas City's practice on Wednesday — a good sign for his chances to suit up and play against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback struggled mightily to get it going on offense against the Texans. Operating behind a banged-up offensive line, Patrick Mahomes threw for just 160 passing yards with zero touchdowns on 14-of-33 pass completions. He was also intercepted thrice and sacked twice for a loss of 12 yards. Mahomes rushed seven times for 59 rushing yards but never reached the end zone.

Still, Mahomes is clearly needed on the field for the Chiefs if they are to pull off a miracle and make the NFL playoffs. Entering Week 15, Kansas City is No. 10 in the AFC standings with a 6-7 record and only four games remaining on its 2025 NFL regular-season schedule. With the Broncos already with 11 wins, the Chiefs no longer have a shot at winning the AFC West division.

If anything, Week 15's game against the Chargers is an opportunity for Kansas City to avenge its Week 1 loss in Brazil to Los Angeles. In that contest, Mahomes went 24-of-39 for 258 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions in a 27-21 loss at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.