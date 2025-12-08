The worst fear of the Kansas City Chiefs about the injury of left tackle Wanya Morris has come true, as the offensive lineman is reportedly done for the rest of the 2025 NFL season after suffering a serious injury in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Sources: Chiefs LT Wanya Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday night vs. the Texans,” wrote Adam Schefter of ESPN in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

This is another big blow to the Chiefs' offensive line and Patrick Mahomes' protection unit. Morris was already covering for the void left by the injured Josh Simmons, who is still on the injured reserve with a wrist injury. Simmons will at least four games because of his IR stint.

Morris also was not the only Chiefs player who got hurt in the Texans game, with defensive back Trent McDuffie leaving the contest with a knee issue.

Following Morris' exit from the meeting with the Texans, the Chiefs opted to go with undrafted rookie Esa Pole at the left tackle spot.

With a banged-up offensive line, Mahomes struggled to make things happen for the Chiefs' offense. He passed for just 160 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions on just 14-of-33 pass completions.

Kansas City's injury woes on the offensive line don't add anything to the flickering hope of the team to make the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs, who have lost their last two games, are down to 6-7 and to the 10th spot in the AFC standings after losing to Houston.