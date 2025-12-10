The Kansas City Chiefs are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Kansas City is 6-7 headed into their Week 15 matchup against LA and one more loss could end their postseason hopes. It is understandable that some Chiefs fans, and the national media, are turning their attention to the offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler made a bold suggestion in an article published ahead of Week 15. When asked what one realistic offseason move could be for the Chiefs, Fowler suggested they sign Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.

“The Chiefs and Ravens are both teams that need a classic boundary receiver on the outside and could address that with one big move in free agency,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “George Pickens would be a significant upgrade in Baltimore, and Alec Pierce would satisfy that need in Kansas City, which has been starved for explosive playmaking on the outside since Tyreek Hill was traded after the 2021 season.”

Pierce has 38 receptions for 769 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He is matching the pace he set during his breakout campaign in 2024, where he had 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pierce is a prototypical deep threat and the Colts have used him that way throughout his career. That explains why he has a whopping 20.2 average yards per reception.

Naturally, that could make him an ideal fit in Kansas City's offense. Especially if they want to get back to pushing the ball deep down the field.

He ran a 4-41 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He may not have the elite speed that Tyreek does, but he is still a capable deep threat in the NFL. But the Chiefs already have pure speed in Xavier Worthy.

Kansas City may need to look for cheap solutions this offseason, as their salary cap is becoming an issue.

“The Chiefs are much lower on space, sitting at minus-$42.8 million, but cuts are on the way for a team that might look drastically different this time next year,” Fowler added. “Also, adding an explosive running back such as Breece Hall or Travis Etienne Jr. is worth exploring for Kansas City.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Chiefs approach the offseason, especially if they do miss the playoffs.

But for now, the Chiefs will continue to take things one game at a time and see what happens next.

Chiefs vs. Chargers kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.