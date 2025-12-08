As their season likely comes to an end, some Kansas City Chiefs fans want Andy Reid “fired,” and one of his former offensive linemen, Geoff Schwartz, is coming to the legendary coach's defense.

Schwartz played for Reid during his first season coaching the Chiefs in 2013. He rushed to the coach's defense after seeing fans calling for Reid's job following the Chiefs' latest loss to the Houston Texans.

“The dumbest thing ever is Chiefs fans wanting Andy Reid to retire/fired. Y’all are crazy,” Schwartz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He has earned the opportunity to fix the offense this offseason. If he doesn’t then he won’t be the coach in 2027. But dismissing him after one weird season where nothing went right is silly.”

So, it appears Schwartz is willing to give Reid one more season to prove himself. If he fails, then Schwartz seems willing to move on in 2027.

Andy Reid's Chiefs fall to 6-7 after Texans loss

Unfortunately, the Chiefs fell to 6-7 after their loss to the Texans. The loss puts the team on the brink of the playoffs; another loss would almost certainly end their season, and their streak of AFC West titles snapped with the Texans loss as well.

The Texans' defense locked down the Chiefs' offense. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions (the last was tipped in the air by tight end Travis Kelce), and the offense only gained 274 yards.

They found themselves down 10-0 going into halftime, but the Chiefs fired back in the third quarter. The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, and the game changed early in the period.

After going three-and-out during their second possession in the fourth quarter, Reid elected to go for it on fourth down. It was 4th & 1, but they were on their own 31-yard line. The pass was incomplete, and the Texans took over and scored a touchdown six plays later.

It was a risky move. The Chiefs' defense held the Texans' offense to -2 yards in the third quarter, and the Texans had punted one possession earlier in the fourth. This turned the tide, and the Chiefs paid for it.