The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 40-22 loss in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it was not a good outing for Patrick Mahomes by any means. He credited the Eagles after the game, and specifically mentioned the two interceptions that he threw in the first half that put the Chiefs in a bigger hole.

“Yeah I mean, credit to the Eagles, man, they played better than us from start to finish,” Patrick Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. “We didn't start how we wanted to. Obviously, the turnovers hurt. And I mean I just gotta, I take all the blame for that. I mean just, those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game and then they capitalized on them. I mean, they scored on one and then they got a touchdown immediately after, so that's 14 points that I kind of gave them and it's hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. Just didn't play to my standard and I have to be better next time.”

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs fell down 10-0 in the game, but that is when Mahomes made matters worse. He threw a pick-six to rookie Cooper DeJean. Later, with not much time remaining in the half, Mahomes threw an interception to Zack Baun, setting up the Eagles in the red zone. Shortly after that, Jalen Hurts hit AJ Brown for a touchdown to make it 24-0 before halftime.

It was an uphill climb even before those two turnovers, but those made it nearly an insurmountable deficit for the Chiefs. It was a rough start to the second half for them as well. They did not get on the board until late in the third quarter to make it 34-6.

It was all around a frustrating night for the Chiefs and their fans. Their bid for a three-peat was denied, and they will look to make additions this offseason to get back to the mountaintop next season.